All Bearcats

Look: It's Going to be a Busy Weekend for Former Cincinnati Bearcats in the NFL

What a weekend of football. It starts with the Bearcats playing the Red Raiders on Saturday night!

James Rapien

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Plenty of former Bearcats will represent Cincinnati in the NFL this weekend. Mike Boone will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

James Hudson III could start at left tackle for the Browns. Guys like Sauce Gardner, Travis Kelce and Bryan Cook will all play key roles for their respective teams.

Check out the complete list of former Bearcats suiting up in NFL Week 4 below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Look: Brendan Sorsby Leads Country in Passes Thrown Without An Interception

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor

Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates

Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup

Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly

PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars

Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston

Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)

Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)

Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit

Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup

Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career

Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh

Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson

Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/Football