Look: On3 Names Dontay Corleone's Among 25 Most Impactful 2025 CFB Players

Cincinnati is bringing back The Godfather.

Russ Heltman

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Davion Carter (56) blocks Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone (2) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — On3's Thomas Goldkamp ranked the top 25 most impactful college football players for the upcoming season and Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone checked in at No. 12.

Corleone has been a stalwart on the Bearcats' defensive line this decade and is coming off a season with 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 11 games following his season-opener absence due to blood clots.

The Godfather posted a 78.1 PFF grade in 2024. check out his grouping below:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

