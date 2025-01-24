All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others

The Bearcats fired up winter workouts recently.

Russ Heltman

Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football staff is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week as we focus on another Recruiting Roundup. Things start with an offer for three-star 2026 offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka out of Detroit Catholic (Michigan).

According to 247Sports, Eziuka is the 72nd-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally and the 18th-best player in Michigan.

The 6-3, 290-pound talent holds 11 offers from schools like Kent State and Eastern Michigan. Check out his highlights here.

Rolling to an offer for three-star 2026 wide receiver Milan Parris out of Walsh Jesuit (Ohio).

According to 247Sports, the 6-5, 200-pound talent is ranked 632nd nationally and 100th among wide receivers.

He holds 12 offers from schools like Iowa State and Central Michigan.

Check out his highlights here.

Next is an offer for three-star 2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman out of East Kentwood (Michigan).

According to 247Sports, Coffman is the 58th-best quarterback nationally and ranks 15th among Michigan recruits.

He holds nine offers total, including a 247Sports crystal ball to Michigan State.

Check out the 6-2, 185-pound passer's highlights here.

We close with an offer for unranked St. Xavier (Ohio) linebacker Aden Reeder.

The news marks Reeder's eighth offer at 6-2, 210 pounds. He holds other interest from schools like Indiana and Ohio. Check out his highlights here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more.

-----

Published
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

