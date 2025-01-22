All Bearcats

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip

Have to start stacking wins....now.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) fall in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Red Raiders won 81-71.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) fall in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Red Raiders won 81-71. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in major jeopardy of missing the 2025 NCAA Tournament following a 2-5 start in the Big 12. The 81-71 loss to Texas Tech leaves Cincinnati at 12-6 overall with zero Quad 1 wins (0-5) and a 4-1 record in Quad 2 outings.

Looking at the Bracket Matrix, Cincinnati is a part of just 11/74 major brackets and is firmly on the outside looking in of most projections. They hold just an 11% chance of earning an at-large bid on TeamRankings.

The Bearcats have one Quad 1 home matchup remaining as of this writing (Baylor), games they are 0-10 in throughout the Wes Miller era. Cincinnati essentially has to win five of the next six games before brutal road trips to Iowa State and Houston to have real hope of earning an at-large bid.

Bracket Matrix Jan. 21 Update
Bracket Matrix Jan. 21 Update / Bracket Matrix

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

