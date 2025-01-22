NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in major jeopardy of missing the 2025 NCAA Tournament following a 2-5 start in the Big 12. The 81-71 loss to Texas Tech leaves Cincinnati at 12-6 overall with zero Quad 1 wins (0-5) and a 4-1 record in Quad 2 outings.
Looking at the Bracket Matrix, Cincinnati is a part of just 11/74 major brackets and is firmly on the outside looking in of most projections. They hold just an 11% chance of earning an at-large bid on TeamRankings.
The Bearcats have one Quad 1 home matchup remaining as of this writing (Baylor), games they are 0-10 in throughout the Wes Miller era. Cincinnati essentially has to win five of the next six games before brutal road trips to Iowa State and Houston to have real hope of earning an at-large bid.
