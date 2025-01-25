Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson
CINCINNATI — BYU TV put together a great piece about Oscar Robertson ahead of today's game between the Cougars and Bearcats.
Robertson is arguably one of the ten greatest basketball players ever to live and easily the greatest ever to wear UC's red and black. The guard was college basketball's all-time scoring leader when he concluded his career in 1960, amassing 2,973 points in 88 games—a total that has been eclipsed by only one other player in a three-year career, LSU's Pete Maravich.
On top of that, his 33.8-point scoring average remains the third-best in NCAA history. Robertson also owns UC career records for rebounds and has the second-most assists. Check out the extended look at his life and career below:
