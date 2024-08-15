All Bearcats

Look: The Athletic Places Cincinnati Near Bottom of Big 12 Projections

A near repeat of last season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats players drink water together during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats players drink water together during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have low expectations from The Athletic.

Stewart Mandel revealed his Big 12 standings projection this week and has Cincinnati football finishing 4-8 overall (2-7 in conference). He only projected the Houston Cougars to finish worse among Big 12 teams (3-9, 1-8)

These results would be a disastrous follow-up to the 3-9 2023 campaign. Cincinnati has to find a way to at least fight for a bowl appearance in the final two weeks of the season given how easy this schedule is.

They are slated to play one team ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 (No. 18 Kansas State) and face the 60th-hardest schedule in the country among all FBS teams (10th easiest in Big 12 according to ESPN FPI).

That's a big break for a power conference team and unless star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone doesn't play for most of the season, there isn't much excuse not to hit six wins, let alone five. The depth is stronger (defensive line aside), the quarterback play should be steadier, and the schedule is light.

A bowl game appearance is the minimum bar to clear.

Courtesy: The Athletic
Courtesy: The Athletic /

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

