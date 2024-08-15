Look: The Athletic Places Cincinnati Near Bottom of Big 12 Projections
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have low expectations from The Athletic.
Stewart Mandel revealed his Big 12 standings projection this week and has Cincinnati football finishing 4-8 overall (2-7 in conference). He only projected the Houston Cougars to finish worse among Big 12 teams (3-9, 1-8)
These results would be a disastrous follow-up to the 3-9 2023 campaign. Cincinnati has to find a way to at least fight for a bowl appearance in the final two weeks of the season given how easy this schedule is.
They are slated to play one team ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 (No. 18 Kansas State) and face the 60th-hardest schedule in the country among all FBS teams (10th easiest in Big 12 according to ESPN FPI).
That's a big break for a power conference team and unless star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone doesn't play for most of the season, there isn't much excuse not to hit six wins, let alone five. The depth is stronger (defensive line aside), the quarterback play should be steadier, and the schedule is light.
A bowl game appearance is the minimum bar to clear.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats