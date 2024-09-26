Podcast: Previewing The Texas Tech Saturday Night Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Texas Tech matchup is nearly here!
Neil Meyer and I preview that on the latest Bearcat Blitz, plus we close the show with our favorite storyline entering basketball season.
Check out the podcast below:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Look: Brendan Sorsby Leads Country in Passes Thrown Without An Interception
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk