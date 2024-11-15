All Bearcats

Report: Cincinnati-Nebraska 2025 Football Matchup May Get Moved to New Site

Discussions are ongoing.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Logan Wilson (13) and defensive end Eric Phillips (97) celebrate after Wilson made an interception in the third quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Logan Wilson (13) and defensive end Eric Phillips (97) celebrate after Wilson made an interception in the third quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football may be playing Nebraska a little further from home to open the 2025 season. On3's Steven Sipple reported that the opportunity to increase gate revenue has both schools talking about playing in Kansas City, MO at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

It has a slightly higher capacity than Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN for the Aug. 30 matchup.

"Nothing is official yet, but I've confirmed there have been conversations to do this. It would guarantee a gate of possibly 76,416. The Bearcats' largest home crowd in 2024 has been 38,000," Sipple wrote.

This change would be a bummer for local fans who wanted to make the short trip to Indianapolis, but it would maximize UC's revenue for the full 2025 season.

On top of that, UC already has seven home games locked in at Nippert Stadium. They do not play a true road game in the 2025 non-conference slate, but this would certainly feel like one playing much closer to Nebraska.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

