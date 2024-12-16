All Bearcats

Report: Desmond Ridder Starting For First Time During 2024 NFL Season

The Raiders are turning to Ridder tonight.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. The Bengals collected their first win at home with a 41-24 victory over the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. The Bengals collected their first win at home with a 41-24 victory over the Raiders. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder is back in an NFL starting quarterback role tonight. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ridder is likely to start against the Falcons, with Raiders starter Aidan O'Connell still recovering from his injury.

Ridder has struggled mightily in the NFL but he gets another chance to prove himself tonight.

He's passed for 239 yards and one touchdown on 44 attempts with Las Vegas this season.

