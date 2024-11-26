Scott Satterfield Dives Into Importance of Beating TCU Ahead of Final Chance to Salvage 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats have one more chance to salvage the wreckage from the past monthand etch a bowl bid during the 2024 season. They are walking about 25-30 seniors on Saturday
Satterfield dove into how important a win and another win in bowl season would be for the program's stifled momentum
"It's hard to hard to put that into words," Satterfield said about making and winning a bowl game. "We know how big that would be, obviously, right? I think any time you can go into an offseason with a win, it just kind of springboards everything. For that momentum, for the offseason.
"We have signing day next Wednesday, for for high school players, which most of those guys are already kind of committed. We kind of know where we're at with that. The week after that, the portal opens up. So we'll be bringing guys in for that. So, December is going to be, obviously, extremely busy for that. And if you can go out and get a win, and now, when you're bringing portal guys in, you got practices, a lot more positive vibe, obviously. And I think you can't really put that into words how big that will be to be able to have that, be able to have that for the next three to four weeks."
The Bearcats have lost four games in a row during both of Satterfield's seasons. A five-game losing streak to end the second campaign would leave them in the same position as last year (one November win through two seasons and no bowl bids), with another lackluster recruiting class coming in 2025.
It's not like injuries have been a big crutch to blame. UC's been one of the healthiest teams in the country outside of the two starting defensive linemen who haven't played all year (Jalen Hunt and Mikah Coleman) and tight end Joey Beljan getting hurt early on.
"We're focusing on going out and having a great weekend playing the best game we can play against TCU, and then, hopefully, that's good enough and you get the win and it doesn't matter," Satterfield said about getting a bowl invite with a 5-7 record. "So for us, no we have not talked about it, for us it's just about going out and having a great week of prep and going out and trying to play great for these seniors on Saturday."
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Opens a Home Betting Underdog in Season Finale Against TCU
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Corey Kiner And More Discuss 41-15 Loss to Kansas State
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Overwhelmed by Kansas State 41-15 in Fourth Consecutive Loss
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Continues Winning Ways on The Road Against Georgia Tech
Report: Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce's House Burglarized
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State
Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State
Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson
Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game
Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels
Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More
Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State
Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk