The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era
CINCINNATI — The Action Network's Brett McMurphy broke down the most overrated and underrated teams of the CFP era (since 2014) and Cincinnati football checked in as the second-most underrated team ranking only behind Northwestern.
UC has done a nice job outpacing national expectations, culminating in the only Group of Five playoff birth of the four-team era during the 2021 season.
"How were the most overrated and underrated teams determined?" McMurphy wrote. "Each season, teams would get positive or negative points for each position they finished above or below their preseason ranking in the final poll. Teams with the most positive points since 2014 were underrated; teams with the most negative points were overrated."
The fact Cincinnati was unranked in the AP Top 25 during a good chunk of these seasons helped their case. At the end of those seasons, they often ended up inside the final AP Top 25 poll.
Now, Scott Satterfield's team has a chance to outpace national expectations again by just making a bowl game, let alone finishing as a ranked team.
