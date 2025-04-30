All Bearcats

Watch: Final Hard Hat Wednesday Ahead of Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility Opening

Cincinnati is unveiling the massive project in a little over a month.

Russ Heltman

Oct 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot points to the sky during the playing of the alma mater before the game against the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot points to the sky during the playing of the alma mater before the game against the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility & Performance Center is nearly complete ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 11.

Cincinnati senior athletic director John Daniel has been guiding Hard Hat Wednesdays over the past year on the construction journey and wrapped up the series this week.

Check out the last look before it's completed, with a few areas close to operation already:

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

