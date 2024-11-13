Jason Kelce Tells Pants Pooping Story From NFL Career
CINCINNATI — Jason Kelce had sympathy for Detroit Lions' defensive end James Houston IV. Kelce and Travis brought up Houston allegedly relieving himself on the field during Monday Night Football this week.
The brothers discussed it all on the New Heights Podcast.
"One of the reasons I hate white pants, I would like to say that I have not ever done this, and luckily, I haven't been out there during a game and done this before, but listen, sometimes you know you're exerting a lot of effort on the field and in the wrong type of gut situation," Kelce said.
Houston claimed to sit in Gatorade as the reason for his pants changing to a yellow/brown color.
Kelce broke down his personal story.
"I did this before a game once," Kelce noted. "Like, when you shart, and you know that there's a possibility, something just came up, but you're not certain. Gotta get off the field. I turned and I'm not gonna announce names. I turned to my buddy, my O-line friend, and I was like, 'Hey, can you check me? Because I think I might have just s**t myself and he checks me. Says, 'You're good.' I go out for warm-ups. Do the whole warm-ups. Lane comes up to me after warm-ups. He's like, 'Hey, you got s**t all up and down your pants right now.' So in between warm-ups and the start of the game, Keep my shoulder pads on, take off all of my under like all my lower half, all of it, get in the shower and shower."
It happens. Check out the full discussion below.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles
Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More
Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week
Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season
Watch: Jason Kelce Heckled by Taylor Swift Troll, Smashes Phone
Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan
Watch: Cincinnati Linebacker Jonathan Thompson Discusses Strong String of Performances
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia
Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024
Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley
Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup
Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'
Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado
Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win
Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk