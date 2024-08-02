All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Fall Camp Is Here!

The Bearcats are hard at work as they get ready to go to Camp Higher Ground.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone participates in drills during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone participates in drills during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The first days of Cincinnati football fall camp are in the books as Neil Meyer and I parse through the biggest storylines, including Dontay Corleone being on the field to start and the season-ending injury to Mikah Coleman.

Check out the latest Bearcat Blitz episode below:

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

