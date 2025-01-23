All Bearcats

Podcast: Picking up the Pieces From Another Big-Game Loss by UC Basketball

It's becoming a pattern in this season and beyond.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) is embraced by his teammates after returning to the bench in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Red Raiders won 81-71.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) is embraced by his teammates after returning to the bench in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Red Raiders won 81-71. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball fell to 0-5 in Quad 1 games this season with an 81-71 loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday. We discuss that, a new football visitor, and more on the latest Bearcat Blitz.

Check out the show below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State

Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury

Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62

Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado

The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season

Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker

Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll

ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List

Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray

Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News