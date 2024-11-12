All Bearcats

Podcast: Turnovers Cost Cincinnati in 31-24 Loss to West Virginia, Basketball Injuries

Cincinnati football needs one more win to punch a bowl ticket.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats outplayed West Virginia football on Saturday, but Brendan Sorsby's turnovers were too much to overcome in a 31-24 loss.

Neil Meyer and I dove into that, along with basketball injuries, on the latest Bearcat Blitz:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more.

