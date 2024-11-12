Podcast: Turnovers Cost Cincinnati in 31-24 Loss to West Virginia, Basketball Injuries
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats outplayed West Virginia football on Saturday, but Brendan Sorsby's turnovers were too much to overcome in a 31-24 loss.
Neil Meyer and I dove into that, along with basketball injuries, on the latest Bearcat Blitz:
