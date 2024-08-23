Report: Big 12 To Discuss Adding UConn As Latest Conference Member
CINCINNATI — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is reportedly renewing discussions next week about adding UConn to the league. The Athletic's Justin Williams, Chris Vannini, and Andrew Marchand reported the news.
"Yormark, a Northeast native and former Brooklyn Nets executive, has been talking with the school since at least last summer before the Big 12 added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to expand to 16 schools," the article stated. "In August 2023, he said those talks were 'no longer.' According to multiple Big 12 administrators, discussions resumed earlier this year, but Yormark did not yet have a consensus internally to extend an invite."
The Athletic notes they would likely take in the basketball program before the football program, which would not join until after the new six-year TV contract ends. It would make the nation's powerhouse basketball conference even stronger.
UConn is searching for a salve around their football program which will soon be one of two independents left alongside Notre Dame. While having far from the same financial or on-field status as the Irish.
Conference realignment chatter continues, with Yormark keeping his foot on the gas pedal to keep pace. Check out the full article here.
