Sauce Gardner Not Happy About Jets Firing Robert Saleh: 'Doing It For Him Still'

Gardner and the Jets are 2-3 so far.

Russ Heltman

Dec. 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks to cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) on the sideline during the first half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY NETWORK / NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday morning and Sauce Gardner is not pleased with the decision.

ESPN's Kimberley Martin revealed comments from Gardner on the situation, with him saying Saleh "changed his life."

He and Saleh were close dating back to his draft night with New York in 2022, and Gardner shutdown his social media since the firing.

The All-Pro cornerback also noted to Martin that New York is "doing it for him still" after starting the season 2-3 overall. Gardner has slipped a bit himself early on, sporting a 64.3 PFF grade and one touchdown allowed after allowing just two over his first two NFL seasons.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

