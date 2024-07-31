All Bearcats

Travis and Jason Kelce Seeking Gigantic Deal for New Heights Podcast

This would be wild.

James Rapien

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Jason Kelce earned over $80 million in his NFL career. Travis Kelce has earned over $76 million in his career.

The dynamic duo is seeking much more than that in negotiations for their popular New Heights Podcast. The Kelces are looking for a deal in the $100 million range according to the Wall Street Journal.

New Heights is the fourth-largest podcast in the country. It would be surprising if they didn't get what their seeking. The podcast started in 2022.

Travis and Jason Kelce
/ Sports Illustrated

