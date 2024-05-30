All Bearcats

Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season

The Bearcats are entering their second year in the Big 12.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats poses for a picture during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football schedule has kickoff times to go with all of the game dates this fall.

Check out when Cincinnati is playing among the known times so far.

Aug. 31 - V. Towson 2:30 p.m. ET

Sep. 7 - V. Pitt 12 p.m. ET

Sep. 14 - @ Miami (OH) 12 p.m. ET

Sep. 21 - V. Houston

Sep. 28 - @ Texas Tech

Oct. 5 - BYE

Oct. 12 - @ Central Florida

Oct. 19 - V. Arizona State

Oct. 26 - @ Colorado

Nov. 2 - BYE

Nov. 8/9 - V. West Virginia

Nov. 16 - @ Iowa State

Nov. 23 - @ Kansas State

Nov. 30 - V. TCU

