All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'

Cincinnati is shaping its ideal culture.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield blows his whistle during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield blows his whistle during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC head football coach Scott Satterfield sat down with Adam Breneman for an extensive interview recently and dove into the exact message he gave the team after the worst season this century ended with a 3-9 record.

They faced the hardest winter workout sessions of their careers.

"I think it started in the locker room after our last game," Satterfield said. "I told them it's gonna be the hardest offseason they've ever had. If you're going to be a part of this team, and you come back, this is going to be the hardest offseason you've ever had. I said I got to have guys that want to be in the fire with us, and that was kind of the message right in the locker room. Fortunately, a lot of our better players came back and they'll tell you if you talk to them that this was the hardest winter they ever went through.

"And it needed to be. So I think that was the message man and we've had that ever since and the players that played on his team last year can't get the thoughts out of their head of what happened toward the end of the season. You know, we're not doing well. And that's just motivation every single day when they come over here. And so everybody that we brought in, the high school players, the transfers, we're sending that message to them. You're coming in here, man, you get ready to work your tail off maybe harder than you've ever worked. So that's kind of been the message and our guys have been awesome."

After a year of transition with some clear growing pains from the roster, Cincinnati is closer and closer to Satterfield's vision and ideal culture. 

Now, they get to face one of the easier power conference schedules in the country with arguably the best offensive line in the Big 12 and a much deeper depth chart than last season.

Things are set up for Satterfield to at least double his first season win total at Cincinnati.

