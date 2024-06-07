Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Five-Star Tight End For Visit
CINCINNATI — Another Recruiting Roundup is here as Cincinnati welcomed in five-star 2026 tight end Brock Harris out of Pine View (Utah) for an unofficial visit.
According to 247Sports, Harris is the 24th-ranked player nationally and the third-best tight end.
The 6-6, 238-pound talent holds 36 offers from schools like Alabama and Baylor. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an offer for three-star 2026 cornerback Elijah Durr out of Mount Tacoma (Washington).
According to 247Sports, Durr is ranked 49th among cornerbacks and 10th in Washington.
The 6-1, 170-pound cornerback holds seven offers from schools like Arizona and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
Meanwhile, three-star 2025 local Princeton (Ohio) linebacker Paul Nelson is in town for his official visit. He has Cincinnati as a finalist.
Read more on Nelson here after he placed Cincinnati in his top-eight schools.
Cincinnati also had four-star 2026 athlete Jordan Crutchfield out of Fort Pierce Westwood (Florida) on campus and offered him.
According to 247Sports, Crutchfield is the 260th-ranked player nationally and the 23rd-best cornerback.
The 6-4, 200-pound talent holds 14 offers from schools like Florida and FAU.
