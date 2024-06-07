All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Five-Star Tight End For Visit

The Bearcats are starting to focus more on the Class of 2026.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell reacts as safety Bryan Cook (6) is penalized for removing his helmet after intercepting a pass in the end zone in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
CINCINNATI — Another Recruiting Roundup is here as Cincinnati welcomed in five-star 2026 tight end Brock Harris out of Pine View (Utah) for an unofficial visit.

According to 247Sports, Harris is the 24th-ranked player nationally and the third-best tight end.

The 6-6, 238-pound talent holds 36 offers from schools like Alabama and Baylor. Check out his highlights here.

We roll to an offer for three-star 2026 cornerback Elijah Durr out of Mount Tacoma (Washington).

According to 247Sports, Durr is ranked 49th among cornerbacks and 10th in Washington.

The 6-1, 170-pound cornerback holds seven offers from schools like Arizona and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.

Meanwhile, three-star 2025 local Princeton (Ohio) linebacker Paul Nelson is in town for his official visit. He has Cincinnati as a finalist.

Read more on Nelson here after he placed Cincinnati in his top-eight schools.

Cincinnati also had four-star 2026 athlete Jordan Crutchfield out of Fort Pierce Westwood (Florida) on campus and offered him.

According to 247Sports, Crutchfield is the 260th-ranked player nationally and the 23rd-best cornerback.

The 6-4, 200-pound talent holds 14 offers from schools like Florida and FAU.

