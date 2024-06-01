All Bearcats

David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

This is great to see. The Bearcats basketball team continues to grow in the Big 12.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller high fives guard David DeJulius (5) as he returns to the bench in the second half of the NCAA American Athletic Conference basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Memphis Tigers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Tigers rode a halftime lead to an 81-74 win over the Bearcats. Memphis Tigers At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller high fives guard David DeJulius (5) as he returns to the bench in the second half of the NCAA American Athletic Conference basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Memphis Tigers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats guard David DeJulius believes Wes Miller's squad is ready to make a big leap.

The 24-year-old played for Miller for two seasons and believes Cincinnati continues to head in the right direction.

"Everyone within the program is empowered and valued," DeJulius tweeted. "A program built on high level standards, principles and hard work! No gimmics. Just an everyday pursuit to achieve greatness."

DeJulius transferred from Michigan to Cincinnati in 2020. He played for John Brannen for one year, but decided to stay with the Bearcats for two more seasons under Miller.

He's currently playing professionally in Germany for the Basketballgemeinschaft Göttingen. Check out his tweet below:

