Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Keeps Five-Star Offers Rolling, Three-Star Football Target Sets Commitment Date
CINCINNATI — Time for another Recruiting Roundup as the summer rolls on. We start with football as three-star 2025 Riverdale Baptist (Maryland) wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis posted he is committing on July 27.
According to 247Sports, Kontosis is the 534th-ranked player nationally and the 84th-best wide receiver.
He reduced his list to Cincinnati, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina earlier in June. The 6-foot, 191-pound playmaker visited campus last month. Check out his highlights here.
Next, we flip to hoops where Cincinnati had five-star 2026 Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) forward Anthony Thompson on campus for a visit.
He holds a Cincinnati offer and is ranked 22nd nationally and eighth among small forwards on 247Sports. 14 other schools have offered the 6-7 talent including Indiana and Illinois.
Next, we have an offer for four-star 2026 forward Toni Bryant out of North Tampa Christian Academy (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Bryant is the 34th-ranked player nationally and the sixth-best power forward.
The 6-9, 180-pound talent holds 12 other offers from schools like Florida State.
We roll to an offer for five-star 2026 guard Trey McKenney out of St. Mary's (Michigan).
According to 247Sports, McKenney is the 16th-best player nationally and the third-best shooting guard.
The 6-4, 225-pound guard holds 35 other offers from schools like Rutgers and Alabama.
The hoops offers continue with four-star 2026 forward Colben Landrew out of Thompson (Alabama).
According to 247Sports, Landrew is the 91st-ranked player nationally and the 30th-best small forward.
The 6-5 talent holds 13 other offers from schools like Alabama and Cal.
We close the hoops offers with an unranked offer to 2027 St. Raymond For Boys (New York) guard Anderson Diaz
This is the 6-foot guard's first power conference offer.
Rounding out the offers on the football side is unranked 2026 linebacker Jaxon Newton out of Walter Wellborn High School (Alabama).
He is not ranked on a major service.
