All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Locks in Visit From High Four-Star 2025 Guard Davion Hannah

The summer lull is here.

Russ Heltman

Nicolet junior Davion Hannah (25) and senior Tyler Bender (10) fight for the rebound over Grafton senior Tyler Tagliapietra (14) during the first half of their game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Nicolet junior Davion Hannah (25) and senior Tyler Bender (10) fight for the rebound over Grafton senior Tyler Tagliapietra (14) during the first half of their game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel /
In this story:

CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time as we focus on the hardwood, starting with a scheduled visit from four-star 2025 Link Academy (Missouri) guard Davion Hannah on Oct. 12.

According to 247Sports, Hannah is the 29th-ranked player nationally and the fourth-best combo guard. The 6-5 talent holds 17 offers from schools like Ohio State and Wisconsin.

https://x.com/Samad_Hines/status/1805384376508891392

Next is an offer for unranked 2025 Westerville South (Ohio) guard Kruz McClure.

He is not ranked on a major service and holds seven other offers from schools like Clemson and Miami (OH).

We close with an offer for 2027 small forward Josh Leonard out of Wilson (South Carolina).

There are no major 2027 rankings as he earned his second power-conference offer following one from Cal.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'

Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25

Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech

Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson

Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights

Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game

Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson

2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati

Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards

Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football

Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting