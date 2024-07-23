Three-Star Cincinnati Wide Receiver Target Giyahni Kontosis Target Sets Commitment Time
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats could land another solid three-star prospect this week as Riverdale Baptist (Maryland) wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis is committing on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.
According to 247Sports, Kontosis is the 545th-ranked player nationally and the 86th-ranked wide receiver.
He put Cincinnati in his top six schools last month and appears to have narrowed it down to just UC, Indiana, and Pittsburgh according to the warm designations on 247Sports. This is another type of recruiting battle Cincinnati has to start winning after middling power conference programs have stripped them of 2025 talent in recent months.
The 6-foot, 190-pound talent held 19 offers before slicing his list down. He would be the fourth wide receiver in UC's class. Check out his highlights here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25
Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech
Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson
Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock
Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp
Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron
Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend
Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights
Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game
Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson
2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati
Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards
Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football
Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats