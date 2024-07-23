All Bearcats

Three-Star Cincinnati Wide Receiver Target Giyahni Kontosis Target Sets Commitment Time

The Bearcats need to win some of these battles down the stretch.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats mascot hangs out on the field in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats could land another solid three-star prospect this week as Riverdale Baptist (Maryland) wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis is committing on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.

According to 247Sports, Kontosis is the 545th-ranked player nationally and the 86th-ranked wide receiver.

He put Cincinnati in his top six schools last month and appears to have narrowed it down to just UC, Indiana, and Pittsburgh according to the warm designations on 247Sports. This is another type of recruiting battle Cincinnati has to start winning after middling power conference programs have stripped them of 2025 talent in recent months.

The 6-foot, 190-pound talent held 19 offers before slicing his list down. He would be the fourth wide receiver in UC's class. Check out his highlights here.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

