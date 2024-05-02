Three-Star 2026 QB Owen Lansu Talks Cincinnati Bearcats Recruitment Following Elite 11
TUNNEL HILL — Cincinnati has been targeting many quarterbacks from the 2026 recruiting class. One of the targets is Owen Lansu.
Lansu is a three-star quarterback (523rd nationally on On3, 43rd-ranked QB) from Downers Grove North High School in Illinois. He recently was at the Elite 11 regional in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I’d say my relationship with Cincinnati right now is really good. I haven’t talked to Coach Pete Thomas since I visited but he’s planning to come to see me in the spring and I’m planning to go out there for summer camp just to see what he is like as a coach and to see him actually get a chance to coach me.
"As of now I have nothing set in stone but I’m thinking sometime in the summer when I have some downtime and get over there for a day and to visit again and get to see the new facilities as well as what I have scheduled for summer camp.”
The Bearcats have been a big factor in his recruitment
“Of the schools I have that offered me so far they are right up there. They were the first Power Five school to offer me so you obviously have to respect that. It really depends on how the spring shakes out as well as who else gets involved but right now they are right at the top when it comes to who I like.”
It’s all about scheme fits in the world of recruiting and Lansu knows that.
“They are not looking for a crazy athlete they are looking for a guy who makes great decisions who plays within the system and who gets the ball out at the right time and place. That’s exactly what I can do at that level so I know I’m exactly what Coach Thomas is looking for in a quarterback.”
