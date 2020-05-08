Creating Colorado Buffaloes 2020: Cornerbacks

As we near the end of this month-long project, we saved the best for last.

The two position groups left are cornerbacks and running backs. To position groups that will have highly contested competitions whenever they are able to practice again.

We start with cornerbacks.

A year ago now, everyone knew the Buffs had almost zero depth at cornerback. They lost a few after spring ball and suddenly they didn't have many names on the depth chart.

That became a major issue during the season after Delrick Abrams, Mekhi Blackmon and Chris Miller all dealt with injuries throughout the season.

What happened was they had to play a lot of young guys and suddenly they have a ton of experience at the cornerback position.

They can go at least five guys deep at that position and it is difficult to tell who will be the starters.

Mekhi Blackmon seems to have the edge due to his experience and overall ability. But he is also a guy that would do a good job covering the slot receiver in nickel packages.

Chris Miller returns after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last season. He is the most talented out of the group and really shined against Nebraska last season.

K.J. Trujillo and Tarik Luckett were two true freshmen that started games last season due to the lack of depth. Trujillo can definitely push for a starting spot and Luckett has a very high ceiling.

The wild card is Nigel Bethel. Bethel transferred from Miami last August. He has a lot of ability but it's difficult to see where he stands without having much time to watch him.

Mekhi Blackmon

Overall: 82

Speed: 94

Agility: 90

Acceleration: 92

Tackle: 76

Man Coverage: 87

Zone Coverage: 86

Press: 78

Chris Miller

Overall: 81

Speed: 91

Agility: 91

Acceleration: 92

Tackle: 77

Man Coverage: 87

Zone Coverage: 86

Press: 77

K.J. Trujillo

Overall: 80

Speed: 88

Agility: 86

Acceleration: 92

Tackle: 80

Man Coverage: 86

Zone Coverage: 86

Press: 79

Nigel Bethel

Overall: 79

Speed: 90

Agility: 90

Acceleration: 91

Tackle: 74

Man Coverage: 85

Zone Coverage: 85

Press: 77

Tarik Luckett

Overall: 78

Speed: 92

Agility: 89

Acceleration: 92

Tackle: 73

Man Coverage: 84

Zone Coverage: 83

Press: 82

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Tight Ends

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Centers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Guards

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Ends

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Outside Linebackers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

Watch all of the Twitch streams here.