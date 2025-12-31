Former Five-Star to Return to Gators in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A former five-star recruit is set to return to the Florida Gators in 2026.

Edge rusher LJ McCray, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, announced on Tuesday he was returning to Florida for his third season after re-signing with Florida Victorious, the program's official NIL collective partner.

“It means everything. This is my dream school. My goal was always to be a Gator, and I never really thought about leaving,” McCray told Florida Victorious. “Coaches (Brad) White and (Gerald) Chatman have been very vocal about believing in me and wanting me here, and that means a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence.”

McCray carved out a role as a rotational edge rusher as a true freshman in 2024, finishing with 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack and five quarterback hurries, which was second-most on the team.

Poised for a breakout in 2025, McCray ended up only appearing in one game as a sophomore as a lower-body injury in fall camp forced him to miss the season-opener against Long Island, and a foot injury the next week against USF required season-ending surgery.

He received a redshirt as a result of his injury and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“It was frustrating, mainly because I couldn’t be out there with my teammates. That was the hardest part—not being able to battle with my guy,” McCray said. “Seeing how the season unfolded and knowing I’ll never get that chance again with that staff was tough. But it also made me grow and mature, and it made me a lot hungrier.

“It taught me that you can’t control everything. No matter what’s going on, you have to show up and work every day. It challenged me as a man, forced me to mature, and I think that’s going to show on the field.”

McCray is the third Gator to confirm plans to return to the program on Tuesday, following behind quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and corner J'Vari Flowers.

Defensive back Lagonza Hayward, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, corner Dijon Johnson, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and linebacker Myles Graham all previously confirmed plans to return, while center Jason Zandamela-Popa and linebacker Jaden Robinson were reported to return.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves, including 26 planned departures, here.

