Everything You Need to Know About the Gators' Matchup Against Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.-- One of the SEC's most historic and heated rivalries continues as the Florida Gators hit the road to face No. 8 Tennessee, a team it's had a lot of success against in recent history.
Since 2000, the Gators have dominated the series with 19 wins against five losses. Last season, the Gators upset the Vols, 29-16, behind a strong offensive output in the second quarter and dominating defense throughout.
This year feels different, however. Tennessee is considered a two-touchdown favorite and playoff contenders, even after last week's shocking loss to Arkansas, while the Gators could be looking for a new coach sooner rather than later with a loss.
However, Florida is in the middle of playing its best football of the season while Tennessee has taken a downturn. After a 1-2 start, the Gators have churned out back-to-back wins and now sit at 3-2. Florida has found a rhythm in its two-quarterback system with Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway, are seeing breakouts from transfer receivers in Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike and had its best defensive output last week against UCF.
Not to mention, the Gators got a major win during the week when it was revealed that star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III would be available for Saturday's game. He had previously missed the last three games with a knee injury.
That being said, Florida has simply been abysmal on the road under third-year head coach Billy Napier with only three wins against 10 losses away from The Swamp, which includes a five-point loss the last time the Gators played in Neyland Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Vols, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information.
Florida Gators (3-2, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen
- Analyst: Louis Riddick
- Reporter: Kris Budden
Weather: 68 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny with a one percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Tennessee is considered a 14.5-point favorite over Florida in Week Seven, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida leads the series 32-21. The Gators defeated the Vols, 29-16, in the series' last matchup on Sept. 16, 2023 in Gainesville (Fla.).
What’s At Stake: The Gators are looking to continue its recent dominance over the Vols with 19 wins since the turn of the century. Additionally, a win would give Napier his first winning record over one of Florida's main rivals (Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Miami and FSU) as he continues to fight for his job. It would also give Florida its first three-game winning streak since the beginning of last season, when the Gators won three-straight after a season-opening loss to Utah. Additionally, a road win over the nation's No. 8 team could thrust the Gators into the top-25.
Important Stories:
- Three Gators Defensive Players to Keep an Eye on in the Tennessee Game
- Gators' Freshman Running Back Continues to Impress
- How the Gators Can Attack the Vols' Defense
- Florida Gators Need to get Creative with Running Game to Beat Tennessee
- Reliving Florida and Tennessee's Centurly-Long Rivalry
- QB Rivalry Reborn with Vols' Nico Iamaleava and Gators' DJ Lagway
- A Look Back on Billy Napier's Staggering Away Record Leading the Gators
- Gators' Mertz, Lagway Could Prove to be Tough QB Duo Against Tennessee
- Gators' WR Eugene Wilson III Back vs. Tennessee, Others Could Make Returns
- Gators' Wednesday Availability Report vs. Tennessee
- Napier Updates Gators Plans in Midst of Hurricane Milton
- Steve Spurrier Likes Florida Gators Chances Against Tennessee Volunteers
- Elite Tennessee Volunteers Defense Poses Challenges for Florida Gators
- Tennessee Volunteers Offensive Players to Monitor Against Florida Gators
- Florida Gators Biggest Key to Beating Tennessee Vols
- George Gumbs Showing His Importance to Florida Gators Defense
- Chimere Dike Continues to Rise Through Florida Gators Wide Receiver Ranks
- Gators' Tank Hawkins Making Immediate Impact in Injury-Riddled Receiver Room
- Gators' Practice Intensity Reset Pays Off in Win vs. UCF
- Billy Napier, Florida Gators Put SEC on Notice: 'We're Close to Playing Even Better'
- Cam's Column: Give Credit to the Gators...