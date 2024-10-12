All Gators

Everything You Need to Know About the Gators' Matchup Against Tennessee

The Florida Gators hit the road for a matchup against SEC foe Tennessee. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

Cam Parker

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) and Florida Gators safety Jordan Castell (14) tackle Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.-- One of the SEC's most historic and heated rivalries continues as the Florida Gators hit the road to face No. 8 Tennessee, a team it's had a lot of success against in recent history.

Since 2000, the Gators have dominated the series with 19 wins against five losses. Last season, the Gators upset the Vols, 29-16, behind a strong offensive output in the second quarter and dominating defense throughout.

This year feels different, however. Tennessee is considered a two-touchdown favorite and playoff contenders, even after last week's shocking loss to Arkansas, while the Gators could be looking for a new coach sooner rather than later with a loss.

However, Florida is in the middle of playing its best football of the season while Tennessee has taken a downturn. After a 1-2 start, the Gators have churned out back-to-back wins and now sit at 3-2. Florida has found a rhythm in its two-quarterback system with Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway, are seeing breakouts from transfer receivers in Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike and had its best defensive output last week against UCF.

Not to mention, the Gators got a major win during the week when it was revealed that star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III would be available for Saturday's game. He had previously missed the last three games with a knee injury.

That being said, Florida has simply been abysmal on the road under third-year head coach Billy Napier with only three wins against 10 losses away from The Swamp, which includes a five-point loss the last time the Gators played in Neyland Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Vols, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information.

Florida Gators (3-2, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Watch: SEC Network

  • Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen
  • Analyst: Louis Riddick
  • Reporter: Kris Budden

Weather: 68 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny with a one percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

  • Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
  • Analyst: Shane Matthews
  • Reporter: Tate Casey

Odds: Tennessee is considered a 14.5-point favorite over Florida in Week Seven, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

Series History: Florida leads the series 32-21. The Gators defeated the Vols, 29-16, in the series' last matchup on Sept. 16, 2023 in Gainesville (Fla.).

What’s At Stake: The Gators are looking to continue its recent dominance over the Vols with 19 wins since the turn of the century. Additionally, a win would give Napier his first winning record over one of Florida's main rivals (Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Miami and FSU) as he continues to fight for his job. It would also give Florida its first three-game winning streak since the beginning of last season, when the Gators won three-straight after a season-opening loss to Utah. Additionally, a road win over the nation's No. 8 team could thrust the Gators into the top-25.

