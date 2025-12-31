Gators Retain Starting Offensive Lineman, per Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A starting offensive lineman for the Florida Gators is set to return for the 2026 season.

Knijeah Harris, who has started the last 25 games for Florida at left guard, has re-signed with the program for his senior season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Harris is the first full-time starter on the offensive line to be reported to return to the program.

Florida offensive lineman Knijeah Harris has re-signed to return to the Gators in 2026, sources tell @On3sports.



Started 12 games at left guard and played 672 offensive snaps in 2025. https://t.co/xzO2JArCng pic.twitter.com/9KcVH7pgcq — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 31, 2025

Harris has started every game in the 2024 and 2025 seasons at left guard after appearing in every game as a backup in 2023. His 74.9 pass-blocking grade from PFF is the highest amongst qualifying returning offensive linemen for the Gators.

Harris also provides stability for a changing offensive line that is set to lose starters Jake Slaughter, Austin Barber and Damieon George Jr. and backup Kamryn Waites to graduation and backups Marcus Mascoll, Enoch Wangoy, Noel Portnjagin and Devon Manuel to transfer.

The Gators are confirmed to retain backup guard Roderick Kearney, who is expected to start next season after being a depth piece at both right guard and at center. Florida is also reported to retain backup center Jason Zandamela-Popa, while tackles Bryce Lovett and Caden Jones, who split time last season at right tackle, have not revealed their future plans.

Harris is the latest player to have plans to return to the program reported as many contributors from last year's roster have re-signed with Florida.

Receiver Dallas Wilson, safety Bryce Thornton, edge rusher LJ McCray, lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud, linebacker Myles Graham, corner Dijon Johnson, nickel Lagonza Hayward and corner J'Vari Flowers have all confirmed plasn to return.

Additionally, linebacker Jaden Robinson has been reported to re-sign with the program by On3's Zach Abolverdi.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

