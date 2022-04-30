Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators had a busy month of April that saw them host hundreds of prospects from all across the country.

To begin creating momentum on the trail, the new Gators' coaching staff landed its first 2023 commitment (not including DB Aaron Gates, who pledged to UF under the last staff and remains in the class) from talented in-state pass-catcher Tyree Patterson from Eustis (Fla.) on April 17.

The Florida coaching staff has hit the ground running and has worked their tails off to get some of the nation’s elite recruits on campus in an effort to get their 2023 recruiting class underway.

AllGators has kept track of each visit, interviewed a number of recruits after their time in Gainesville and compiled a list for our monthly recruiting notebook now that April is behind us.

Below, you can find everything you need to know as it pertains to UF’s recruiting efforts in the month of April and which prospects are worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

RELATED: Gators March recruiting recap

April Florida visit tracker

Note: * indicates numerous visits in April.

OT Tyree Adams, St. Augustine (La.)

S Joenel Aguero, St. Johns Prep (Mass.)

LB Raul Aguirre, Whitewater (Ga.)

DB Jaremiah Anglin, Lake Wales (Fla.)

RB Cedric Baxter Jr., Edgewater (Fla.)

DT Kyran Bourda, St. Augustine (La.)

EDGE Malik Bryant, Jones (Fla.)

ATH commit Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian (Ga.)

*DT Jordan Hall, Westside (Fla.)

WR Jaren Hamilton, PK Young (Fla.)

OL Knijeah Harris, IMG Academy (Fla.)

RB Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity (Ga.)

QB Eli Holstein, Zachary (La.)

*LB Grayson Howard, Andrew Jackson (Fla.)

WR Andy Jean, Northwestern (Fla.)

OT Caden Jones, De La Salle (La.)

OL Roderick Kearney, Orange Park (Fla.)

OL Tommy Kinsler, Trinity Catholic (Fla.)

OL Payton Kirkland, Dr. Phillips (Fla.)

OL Vysen Lang, Pike Road (Ala.)

*DL Derrick LeBlanc, Osceola (Fla.)

*OL Bryce Lovett, Rockledge (Fla.)

ATH Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fla.)

OL Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.)

CB Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson (Fla.)

DL Xzavier McLeod, Camden (SC.)

DB Tony Mitchell, Thompson (Ala.)

*WR Aidan Mizell, Boone (Fla.)

CB Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Tx.)

DL Will Norman, IMG Academy (Fla.)

EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Central (Ala.)

WR commit Tyree Patterson, Eustis (Fla.)

*OT Lucas Simmons, Clearwater Academy (Fla.)

OL Kelton Smith, Carver (Ga.)

LB Jeremiah Telander, Gainesville (Ga.)

DB Bryce Thornton, Milton (Ga.)

DB Cameron Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.)

*DL John Walker, Osceola (Fla.)

WR Asaad Waseem, Ocoee (Fla.)

*RB Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian (Fla.)

WR Creed Whittemore, Buchholz (Fla.)

WR Hykeem Williams, Stranahan (Fla.)

*WR Tyler Williams, Lakeland (Fla.)

WR Eugene Wilson III, Gaither (Fla.)

OL Gernorris Wilson, Lake Gibson (Fla.)

2024 Prospects

OL Daniel Calhoun, Centennial (Ga.)

WR Ny Carr, Colquitt County (Ga.)

DL T.A. Cunningham, Johns Creek (Ga.)

QB Josh Flowers, Baker (Ala.)

DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell, IMG Academy (Fla.)

EDGE Booker Pickett, Wharton (Fla.)

CB Ellis Robinson, IMG Academy (Fla.)

EDGE Elijah Rushing, Salpointe Catholic (Az.)

QB Julian Sayin, Carlsbad (Cali.)

TE Landen Thomas, Colquitt County (Ga.)



During the month of April, several of the Gators top targets announced commitment dates after making at least one trip to Gainesville, including offensive linemen Knijeah Harris (May 7) and Bryce Lovett (May 16).

While it wasn’t the big month of commitments that many were expecting with Florida having their spring game on April 14, all of the visits that took place could play a key role in getting the class where they want it to be when national signing day rolls around.

We'd expect commitments to begin rolling in as the summer goes along, possibly beginning in May.

Important April Gators recruiting stories

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook