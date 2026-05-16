Gators 4-Star OL Target Layton Von Brandt Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators are building one of the top recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle, and one of its top targets is set to come off the board in the coming days.

Middletown (De.) Appoquinimink four-star tackle Layton Von Brandt revealed that he will announce his decision on Monday live on the Rivals YouTube Channel. Von Brandt (6-6, 290) is rated as the No. 5 tackle in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247 Sports Composite and will decide between Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame and Penn State.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Layton von Brandt will announce his Commitment Monday, May 18th, LIVE on the @Rivals YouTube Channel



The 6’6 290 OT will choose between Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, and Penn State



He’s ranked as a Top 5 OT in the 2027 Classhttps://t.co/nahnWxww3a pic.twitter.com/oBJ8VT5pRJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 16, 2026

While Florida has strong familiarity with Von Brandt due to his relationship with position coach Phil Trautwein, who was at Penn State when Von Brandt was first committed to the Nittany Lions, the Gators appear to be on the outside this go-around.

Von Brandt currently has predictions to choose Notre Dame by On3/Rivals' Kyle Kelly, Steve Wiltfong, Mike Singer and Sean Fitz and by 247 Sports' Eric Thomas and Brian Dohn.

While Florida will seemingly come up short on Monday and is not included on Von Brandt's summer official visit schedule, the Gators have built one of the strongest offensive line classes this cycle. The Gators currently hold commitments from the top interior lineman in the country in five-star Maxwell Hiller, a top 10 interior linemen in four-star Peyton Miller and a top 10 tackle in four-star Elijah Hutcheson.

Those three have given the Gators its first trio of ESPN top 150 commits on the offensive line since 2006.

Building a large portion of its class over the last three months, the Gators appear to show no signs of slowing down as the summer OV season approaches. As it stands, Florida holds predictions to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander, three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield and three-star safety Loia Valade.

Pearl is set to announce his decision on Tuesday, with the Gators as the front-runners in a top six that also includes Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Ole Miss.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fifth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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