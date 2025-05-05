Nole Gameday

Ex-FSU starting WR transferring to Arkansas Razorbacks

Two former Seminoles will suit up for Arkansas in 2025.

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Seven of Florida State's nine outgoing players in the NCAA Transfer Portal spring window have found new homes.

On Sunday evening, former FSU wide receiver Jalen Brown announced he was transferring to Arkansas. Brown was dismissed from the program last month following an arrest. He's actually the second Seminole to land with the Razorbacks along with quarterback Trever Jackson.

In his only season in Tallahassee, Brown appeared in nine games and made two starts. He caught eight passes for 75 yards and returned a kickoff for 19 yards. Brown was set back by injuries but his effort was noticeably lacking in a few of his appearances last fall.

Brown was a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class and a coveted transfer following his lone year at LSU. However, he never found his footing at Florida State.

Head coach Mike Norvell credited Brown for his progress during the spring. However, now he's back in the SEC and might develop elsewhere. Brown will have three seasons of eligibilitty remaining.

Florida State hit the portal to replace Brown, junior Hykeem Williams, and junior Jordan Scott. The Seminoles missed out on at least their top three options before landing former North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell. Still, the three oldest players at the position all joined the program within the last few months, and the other nine are underclassmen.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Running Back Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Oklahoma)

Wide Receiver Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior (North Carolina)

Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)

Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed/Transferred to Arkansas)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Published
