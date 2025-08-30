Florida State legend voted No. 1 player in NFL team's franchise history
The Florida State Seminoles have a rich history of producing Hall of Fame NFL talent. Names that come to mind, such as Fred Biletnikoff, Deion Sanders, Ron Simons, and Derrick Brooks.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite their seasons of despair and lackluster performances, have also produced two Super Bowl-winning seasons in 2003 and 2021.
However, one of the most recent honors awarded to Brooks might be the most impressive:
Brooks has been voted the greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneer of all time as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.
How Good Was Derrick Brooks In College And In The Pros?
Former Florida State linebacker Derrick Brooks was a part of the Super Bowl-winning 2003 Bucs squad, collecting a Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro selection in the process.
Brooks played 14 seasons in the NFL, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected 28th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft.
With the Buccaneers, Brooks amassed 11 Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a Professional Football Hall of Fame gold jacket, and a Super Bowl ring.
In 224 games, Brooks recorded 25 interceptions, six pick-sixes, 84 passes defended, 24 forced fumbles, one fumble return touchdown, 13.5 sacks, 1,713 combined tackles (1,300 solo), and 68 tackles for loss.
What a career.
During his time in Tallahassee, Brooks played in 38 games, four forced fumbles, five interceptions, two blocked kicks, and 13 pass breakups. He was awarded a First Team All-American selection by the Associated Press in 1993 and '94.
The 2025 Seminoles will take the field and open their campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
