Elite RB sets commitment date with FSU football still in the mix
Florida State is a final contender for one of the top running backs in the 2026 class.
Earlier this offseason, the Seminoles landed a commitment from four-star running back Amari Thomas. Since then, the coaching staff has made it clear they intend to add a running mate alongside Thomas in #Tribe26.
Now, FSU is closing in on one of its top targets.
On Thursday, four-star running back Ezavier Crowell revealed an upcoming commitment date. Crowell will make his decision on June 26th between a previously announced top-six of Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.
Crowell has yet to take a trip to Tallahassee this offseason but he's scheduled to officially visit FSU from June 15-17. The Crimson Tide will get his final visit leading up to his public decision.
Florida State has been trying to get its foot in the door since Crowell reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class in January. Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who had a previous relationship with Crowell dating back to his time as the head coach at UCF, visited the running back earlier this offseason.
Crowell is a high school teammate of a few notable FSU targets such as four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth and four-star wide receiver Keeyuan Chapman. The Seminoles are hoping to keep the trio together in garnet and gold.
During his sophomore season, Crowell helped guide Jackson High School to a state championship. He rushed 168 times for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 258 yards and two scores. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 4 RB, and the No. 7 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Freshman Ousmane Kromah
