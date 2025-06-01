Nole Gameday

Former FSU blue-chip recruit on the move again with third transfer

The former Seminole will be suiting up for the third different program of his college career in 2025.

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
For one reason or another, Florida State has struggled to develop high school prospects in the trenches over the last few years. Despite some big wins on the trail, many of those recruits never made much of an impact in Tallahassee.

Those failures are one of the key aspects behind head coach Mike Norvell's decision to rebuild his coaching staff this offseason, moving on from former offensive line coach Alex Atkins in favor of Herb Hand.

Seven of FSU's eight offensive line signees in 2021 and 2022 have transferred from the program. That includes all six members of the haul in #Tribe22 after redshirt junior Jaylen Early hit the portal and made his way to Missouri this spring.

Over the weekend, former Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr transferred to UAB, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Orr entered the portal back in April following two seasons at Toledo.

UAB went 3-9 under head coach Trent Dilfer last year.

In 2024, Orr appeared in three games and saw 12 total snaps at right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive lineman is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

Orr originally signed with FSU back in 2021 as a blue-chip prospect. Rated as a top-25 offensive tackle in his class, the Seminoles had high hopes that the Alabama native would be someone they could develop into a starter in the future.

Instead, Orr never made an appearance during his two seasons in garnet and gold. He departed from the program in the spring of 2023 and didn't see the field during his first year at Toledo.

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

