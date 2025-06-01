Former FSU blue-chip recruit on the move again with third transfer
For one reason or another, Florida State has struggled to develop high school prospects in the trenches over the last few years. Despite some big wins on the trail, many of those recruits never made much of an impact in Tallahassee.
Those failures are one of the key aspects behind head coach Mike Norvell's decision to rebuild his coaching staff this offseason, moving on from former offensive line coach Alex Atkins in favor of Herb Hand.
Seven of FSU's eight offensive line signees in 2021 and 2022 have transferred from the program. That includes all six members of the haul in #Tribe22 after redshirt junior Jaylen Early hit the portal and made his way to Missouri this spring.
READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games
Over the weekend, former Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr transferred to UAB, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Orr entered the portal back in April following two seasons at Toledo.
UAB went 3-9 under head coach Trent Dilfer last year.
In 2024, Orr appeared in three games and saw 12 total snaps at right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive lineman is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.
Orr originally signed with FSU back in 2021 as a blue-chip prospect. Rated as a top-25 offensive tackle in his class, the Seminoles had high hopes that the Alabama native would be someone they could develop into a starter in the future.
Instead, Orr never made an appearance during his two seasons in garnet and gold. He departed from the program in the spring of 2023 and didn't see the field during his first year at Toledo.
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok