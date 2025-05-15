FSU competing with Ohio State, Texas, Alabama for ‘touted’ Seminole legacy recruit
Florida State's coaching staff has put out a ton of new offers this year, with some coming later than others.
Last month, the Seminoles offered three-star offensive tackle Aaron, the son of former FSU offensive lineman Eric Thomas.
Thomas quickly scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 6-8.
READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown
With the calendar turning to May, Thomas is continuing to show that he's high on the Seminoles. On Wednesday, the rising senior included Florida State in his top five alongside Washington, Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M.
This is a recruitment filled with some of the top programs in the country but the Seminoles do have family ties on their side.
His father, Eric Thomas, played at Florida State from 1995-99 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. Thomas appeared in 28 games and started the final 25 games of his college career at center.
The Seminoles went 55-6 during Thomas's five seasons and compiled a 3-2 record in bowl games while finishing in the top-5 each year. During his final season at FSU, the team finished 12-0 and won its second national championship after defeating Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.
The younger Thomas locked down the left side of the line for Mountain Pointe High School last season. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 588 overall prospect, the No. 48 OT, and the No. 7 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok