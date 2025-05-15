Nole Gameday

FSU competing with Ohio State, Texas, Alabama for 'touted' Seminole legacy recruit

The Seminoles will host the trending prospect for an official visit next month.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State's coaching staff has put out a ton of new offers this year, with some coming later than others.

Last month, the Seminoles offered three-star offensive tackle Aaron, the son of former FSU offensive lineman Eric Thomas.

Thomas quickly scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 6-8.

With the calendar turning to May, Thomas is continuing to show that he's high on the Seminoles. On Wednesday, the rising senior included Florida State in his top five alongside Washington, Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M.

This is a recruitment filled with some of the top programs in the country but the Seminoles do have family ties on their side.

His father, Eric Thomas, played at Florida State from 1995-99 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. Thomas appeared in 28 games and started the final 25 games of his college career at center.

The Seminoles went 55-6 during Thomas's five seasons and compiled a 3-2 record in bowl games while finishing in the top-5 each year. During his final season at FSU, the team finished 12-0 and won its second national championship after defeating Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.

The younger Thomas locked down the left side of the line for Mountain Pointe High School last season. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 588 overall prospect, the No. 48 OT, and the No. 7 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

