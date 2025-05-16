FSU DL coach Terrance Knighton offers top prospect in-person
Florida State is expanding its defensive line board with another new offer in May.
On Friday, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton was in Mississippi to spend some time with four-star defensive tackle Corey Wells. The meeting ended with the Seminoles becoming the latest suitor to offer Wells a scholarship.
Wells is a top prospect who has earned interest from Mississippi State, Florida, Miami, LSU, and Arkansas, among others. He's already scheduled an official visit to MSU in June, which is notable because it's been tough for Florida State to pull recruits out of Mississippi over the past few years.
With that being said, the Seminoles did secure four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. over Ole Miss and Mississippi State in their 2025 class.
The offer is out and the next step will be getting Wells to Tallahassee. A trip this summer would go a long way in improving Florida State's chances of winning this recruitment. At the very least, the Seminoles are keeping other targets in mind as they look to stack up the trenches in #Tribe26.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 171 overall prospect, the No. 25 DL, and the No. 7 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
