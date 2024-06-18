All Yellow Jackets

2025 Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Wilnerson Telemaque Makes College Decision

Telemaque was a 2025 defensive line target for the Yellow Jackets

Jackson Caudell

While Georgia Tech has been red hot on the recruiting trail, they missed out on a defensive lineman that they had for an official visit over the weekend.

Three-star defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque opted to choose Wisconsin over Georgia Tech and West Virginia today. Georgia Tech was in the final list of schools for Telemaque but Luke Fickell and Wisconsin won out in this recruitment.

Telemaque is a 6'6 257 LBS defensive lineman prospect who plays at Monsignor Pace High School in Florida. On the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 702 prospect in the country, the No. 72 defensive lineman, and the No. 94 player in the state of Florida.

Georgia Tech has had a good weekend and start of the week for their 2025 class. On Saturday, they landed the commitment of three-star defensive end Carrington Coombs and they earned the commitments of tight end Kevin Roche and Jayden Barr last night. Earlier this morning, three-star running back Isaiah Groves committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Barr is a 6'2 200 LBS safety prospect who plays at Eastside High School in Covington, GA. Other offers that he holds include App State, Boston College, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, and Western Kentucky. Barr was offered by the Yellow Jackets in May and was on an official visit to Atlanta over the weekend.

Roche plays his high school ball at Darien High School in Darien, CT and his other offers included Columbia, UConn, Fordham, Harvard, Lehigh, UMass, Penn, Rhode Island, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. As I said before, Roche has gone underlooked for much of this process, but I love his potential with his size and think he could gain a lot more offers as the 2025 cycle goes along.

Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them. I think they could still rise in the recruiting rankings. Currently, Georgia Tech owns the No. 19 class in the country according to 247Sports.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

hree-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner

Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

Tight End Kevin Roche

Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves

