2025 Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Wilnerson Telemaque Makes College Decision
While Georgia Tech has been red hot on the recruiting trail, they missed out on a defensive lineman that they had for an official visit over the weekend.
Three-star defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque opted to choose Wisconsin over Georgia Tech and West Virginia today. Georgia Tech was in the final list of schools for Telemaque but Luke Fickell and Wisconsin won out in this recruitment.
Telemaque is a 6'6 257 LBS defensive lineman prospect who plays at Monsignor Pace High School in Florida. On the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 702 prospect in the country, the No. 72 defensive lineman, and the No. 94 player in the state of Florida.
Georgia Tech has had a good weekend and start of the week for their 2025 class. On Saturday, they landed the commitment of three-star defensive end Carrington Coombs and they earned the commitments of tight end Kevin Roche and Jayden Barr last night. Earlier this morning, three-star running back Isaiah Groves committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Barr is a 6'2 200 LBS safety prospect who plays at Eastside High School in Covington, GA. Other offers that he holds include App State, Boston College, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, and Western Kentucky. Barr was offered by the Yellow Jackets in May and was on an official visit to Atlanta over the weekend.
Roche plays his high school ball at Darien High School in Darien, CT and his other offers included Columbia, UConn, Fordham, Harvard, Lehigh, UMass, Penn, Rhode Island, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. As I said before, Roche has gone underlooked for much of this process, but I love his potential with his size and think he could gain a lot more offers as the 2025 cycle goes along.
Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them. I think they could still rise in the recruiting rankings. Currently, Georgia Tech owns the No. 19 class in the country according to 247Sports.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
hree-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Tight End Kevin Roche
Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves