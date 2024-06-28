All Yellow Jackets

2025 Georgia Tech Target Derry Norris Picks up Two Predictions to Land With The Yellow Jackets

Norris is a big target for the Yellow Jackets 2025 recruiting class

Jackson Caudell

2025 Georgia Tech Target Derry Norris
2025 Georgia Tech Target Derry Norris / 247Sports/Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech has had a tremendous month of June on the recruiting trail, picking up 16 commitments and landing in the top 20 of most recruiting services rankings. The Yellow Jackets might not be done adding to their class either.

One of their top targets remaining on the board is defensive lineman Derry Norris, who plays at Spruce Creek High School down in Florida. Norris is being looked at by a number of programs, but he has picked up two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land with the Yellow Jackets. Now, Crystal Ball Predictions are no sure thing, but it does give a possible indication about where this recruitment is trending.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Norris is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 587 prospect in the country, the No.60 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 80 prospect in the state of Florida. Norris has taken visits to Purdue, Minnesota, Miami, and Georgia Tech this summer and at one point, it seemed like the Hurricanes were the favorite in this recruitment.

Norris also holds other offers from Alabama, Florida, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and UCF, among others.

It would be huge if Georgia Tech could land Norris, as they have been looking to add more defensive lineman to this class. Let's see if Brent Key and his staff close this recruitment out strong.

Georgia Tech's 2025 class currently ranks 19th at 247Sports and 2nd in the ACC.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell covers Georgia Tech Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks for FanNation

Home/Football Recruiting