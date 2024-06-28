2025 Georgia Tech Target Derry Norris Picks up Two Predictions to Land With The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has had a tremendous month of June on the recruiting trail, picking up 16 commitments and landing in the top 20 of most recruiting services rankings. The Yellow Jackets might not be done adding to their class either.
One of their top targets remaining on the board is defensive lineman Derry Norris, who plays at Spruce Creek High School down in Florida. Norris is being looked at by a number of programs, but he has picked up two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land with the Yellow Jackets. Now, Crystal Ball Predictions are no sure thing, but it does give a possible indication about where this recruitment is trending.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Norris is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 587 prospect in the country, the No.60 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 80 prospect in the state of Florida. Norris has taken visits to Purdue, Minnesota, Miami, and Georgia Tech this summer and at one point, it seemed like the Hurricanes were the favorite in this recruitment.
Norris also holds other offers from Alabama, Florida, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, and UCF, among others.
It would be huge if Georgia Tech could land Norris, as they have been looking to add more defensive lineman to this class. Let's see if Brent Key and his staff close this recruitment out strong.
Georgia Tech's 2025 class currently ranks 19th at 247Sports and 2nd in the ACC.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner