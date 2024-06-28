2025 Georgia Tech Target Herbert Scroggins Reveals College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech target Herbert Scroggins made his college commitment choice today and it was not the Yellow Jackets.
After it looked like Auburn was the favorite for the talented 2025 edge rusher, he took an official visit to Miami and then postponed his commitment. Just a few days later, Scroggins is now a member of the Hurricanes 2025 class.
Scroggins announced his top four schools recently and they were Georgia Tech, Miami, Auburn, and North Carolina. Scroggins is a three-star player who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. He visited Georgia Tech earlier this month.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scroggins is rated a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 406 player in the country, the No. 29 edge player in the country, and the No. 46 player in the state of Georgia. He also holds other offers from Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
Scroggins is a really talented prospect and would have been a great addition to the Yellow Jackets class and what they are trying to build, but there are still plenty of targets left out there for Georgia Tech to try and land. They had a great month of June with 16 commitments and they are poised to add more.
Georgia Tech's 2025 class currently ranks 19th at 247Sports and 2nd in the ACC.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner