2025 Georgia Tech Target Herbert Scroggins Reveals College Commitment Decision

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Herbert Scroggins has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 235 EDGE from Savannah, GA chose the Hurricanes over Auburn, UNC, & Georgia Tech



“Nene I’m Home Go Canes!”https://t.co/FtnsFtVBFR pic.twitter.com/RdTjpHX97j