2025 Georgia Tech Target Herbert Scroggins Reveals College Commitment Decision

Scroggins visited Miami over the weekend and is now a commitment for the Hurricanes 2025 class

2025 Georgia Tech target Herbert Scroggins / 247Sports- Christian Clemente/Auburn 247

Georgia Tech target Herbert Scroggins made his college commitment choice today and it was not the Yellow Jackets.

After it looked like Auburn was the favorite for the talented 2025 edge rusher, he took an official visit to Miami and then postponed his commitment. Just a few days later, Scroggins is now a member of the Hurricanes 2025 class.

Scroggins announced his top four schools recently and they were Georgia Tech, Miami, Auburn, and North Carolina. Scroggins is a three-star player who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. He visited Georgia Tech earlier this month.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Scroggins is rated a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 406 player in the country, the No. 29 edge player in the country, and the No. 46 player in the state of Georgia. He also holds other offers from Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.

Scroggins is a really talented prospect and would have been a great addition to the Yellow Jackets class and what they are trying to build, but there are still plenty of targets left out there for Georgia Tech to try and land. They had a great month of June with 16 commitments and they are poised to add more.

Georgia Tech's 2025 class currently ranks 19th at 247Sports and 2nd in the ACC.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

