2025 Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Landon Roldan Makes College Decision
Things had been trending this way for a little bit, but Georgia Tech lost out on an in-state wide receiver today.
2025 wide receiver Landon Roldan, who plays at North Oconee High School in Georgia, comitted to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs today. Roldan took official visits to both Georgia Tech and Georgia this summer, but he is choosing to commit to the Bulldogs today.
While there is still a long way to go, this is shaping up to be one of Georgia Tech's best classes in years. The Yellow Jackets have a top-20 class and are No. 2 in the ACC right now, behind only Clemson. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job of recruiting the state of Georgia and their work is paying off with this class right now.
Roldan is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 632 prospect in the country, the No. 97 wide receiver, and the No. 68 player in the state of Georgia. His other offers include Vanderbilt, Army, Navy, and Central Michigan.
The dead period has officially begun in the world of college football recruiting. That does not mean that prospects can't make commitments, but official visits are over for the summer and Georgia Tech just finished off a great month of recruiting that saw them get 16 commits and vault them into the top 20 nationally in recruiting rankings.
Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 5 in the ACC recruiting rankings, but now they have jumped up to the No. 2 spot in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have a real shot at landing a top five class in the conference at the current pace that they are on.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner