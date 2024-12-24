Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land Commitment From One Of The Top Transfer Running Backs In The Portal
Georgia Tech has landed another commitment from the transfer portal and it is from one of the top running backs in the portal. Penn transfer running back Malachi Hosley has committed to Georgia Tech and will provide production and depth in the Yellow Jackets backfield for next season.
This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Hosley is joining a running back room that is led by Jamal Haynes and will be returning Chad Alexander, Trelain Maddox, and Anthony Carrie and welcoming in freshmen Shane Marshall and JP Powell. The Yellow Jackets have a run-first identity and Hosley has a chance to form a nice 1-2 punch with Haynes. According to 247Sports, Hosley is a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 11 running back in the portal, and the No. 146 player in the transfer portal. He held offers from North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, USF, Western Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, and others.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (15)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)
- RB Malachi Hosley
While Georgia Tech has been picking up commitments from players from the portal, they also retained one of their own key players. Wide receiver Malik Rutherford planned to enter the transfer portal last week, but opted to return to the Yellow Jackets instead. Rutherford was the second leading receiver on Georgia Tech last season, reeling in 59 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Rutherford caught 133 passes for 1,459 yards and seven touchdowns. Pro Football graded Rutherford as the No. 9 offensive player for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with a 72.6 grade in 558 offensive snaps. His return is a big deal for this offense.