The Best Player from Each Georgia Tech Football Recruiting Class Since 2020

Georgia Tech recruiting has seen some ups and downs this decade. The Yellow Jackets have produced some of the better classes in the ACC a couple of times, but also struggled to finish in the top 25 in most years. Here are the rankings for each Georgia Tech class since 2020 (per 247Sports):

2020- 28th

2021- 43rd

2022- 44th

2023- 64th

2024- 51st

2025- 23rd

2026- 39th

The 2025 class has been the higlight of the decade for the Yellow Jackets and the best recruiting class under Brent Key. Key currently has Georgia Tech's 2027 class ranked 24th in the country.

So who were the top players from each of these classes?

Note- This list is only considering what players did at Georgia Tech, not what they did if they transferred elsewhere to continue their career.

2020- RB Jahmyr Gibbs

This was a pretty easy call.

While only at Georgia Tech for two seasons before transferring to Alabama, Jahmyr Gibbs was electric for the Yellow Jackets. He ran for over 1,200 yards in two seasons while also tallying 773 yards receiving on 60 catches in two seasons on The Flats.

Gibbs was not only the best player in the 2020 recruiting class, but went on to be a first round pick and is now considered one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Honorable mentions- Jordan Williams, LaMiles Brooks, and Akelo Stone

2021- Malik Rutherford

Malik Rutherford left Georgia Tech as one of the most productive receivers to play on The Flats.

During his collegiate career, Rutherford ranked second in Georgia Tech history with 182 career receptions, behind only Kelly Campbell, who had 195 catches from 1998-01 and one slot ahead of Yellow Jackets legend Calvin Johnson, who caught 178 passes as a Yellow Jacket from 2004-06.

Rutherford was a huge part of helping turn the program around in the right direction under Brent Key and was the top player to come out of this class.

Honorable mentions- Zeek Biggers, Jamal Haynes, and Weston Franklin

2022- Clayton Powell-Lee

Like Rutherford, Powell-Lee was a major contributor as a veteran player and helped pull the program in the right direction.

Powell-Lee started 12 games in the 2025 season, 13 games during the 2024 season, appeared in all 13 games during 2023, and was an honorable mention as a Freshman All-American in 2022.

Honorable mentions- Kyle Efford, Aidan Birr, and Rodney Shelley

2023- Eric Singleton Jr

Singleton Jr might be on his third school now, but he had a really strong pair of seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

During his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Singleton Jr caught 104 passes for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns. He transferred to Auburn, where he saw a career low in every category except receptions, and he is going to play for Buster Faulkner at Florida this season.

Honorable mention- Ethan Mackenny

2024- Aaron Philo

Admittedly, this was a very tough call to make.

Of the 23 enrollees that Georgia Tech got from the 2023 class, 16 of them have transferred. Of the seven who left, there have not been any consistent starters or impact players, though that is subject to change for the future.

Jordan Floyd, Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Boyd, Jameson Riggs, Landen Marshall, Graham Knowles, and Trelain Maddox are the players from this recruiting class still on the roster. Bradford has played the most snaps.

Philo threw for 938 yards in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before transferring to Florida this offseason.

2025- WR Jordan Allen (so far)

It is very, very early to be saying that anyone is definitively the best player in this class and that is not what I am doing, but Allen made the biggest impact during his freshman season.

Allen was fourth on the team in receiving last season, hauling in 22 passes for over 300 yards.

When looking ahead to the 2026 season, Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, Christian Garrett, Dalen Penson, Andre Fuller Jr, Elgin Sessions, and Kevin Roche Jr could be seeing expanded roles.

2026

Playing as a freshman is of course far from a guarantee, but Brent Key has made it a point to get the best players on the field and I don't think he is going to be shy about that.

Some players to watch include CB Jaedyn Terry, WR Jeffar Jean-Noel, CB Trae Stevenson Jr, S Kealan Jones, WR Darnell Collins, OL Courtlin and Courtney Heard, DL Christian Speakman, LB Braylon Outlaw, WR J.J. Winston, and WR Isaac Obrokta