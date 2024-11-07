TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia Southern, Ex-Indiana QB Dexter Williams II Enters Portal
Per WTOC.com, Georgia Southern quarterback Dexter Williams II has left the team and entered the transfer portal.
The senior has spent the majority of Georgia Southern's 6-3 start to the season backing up starter JC French. In four appearances this season for the Eagles, Williams completed 19 passes on 30 attempts for 248 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Prior to Georgia Southern, Williams appeared in four games for the Indiana Hoosiers where he completed 13 passes on 38 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
As of now, Williams has one year of eligibility remaining. However, it's possible he receives another year of eligibility due to medical hardship after two major knee surgeries caused him to miss significant time over his three total seasons at Indiana.
The first day that players can sign with a new team for the 2025 season is December 4, 2024.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
What The CFP Committee Said About #12 Boise State's Start To 2024
Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 11
ULM Will Discipline O-Line Coach For Sideline Outburst, Altercation With Player