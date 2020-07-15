8 Hawkeye Football Commitments Lead SI All-American's Top Iowa Prospects
John Bohnenkamp
Eight players who have verbally committed to Iowa's football program are among the top Sports Illustrated All-American prospects for the state of Iowa.
Sixteen players from the state were named to the 1,000-player watch list.
The list of players from Iowa:
- Brody Brecht - 6-4 / 205 / WR from Ankeny, Iowa
- Griffin Liddle - 6-3 / 270 / DT from Bettendorf, Iowa
- Connor Colby - 6-5 / 270 / OG from Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Thomas Fidone Jr. - 6-5 / 225 / TE from Council Bluffs, Iowa
- Jim Bonifas - 6-5 / 255 / OT from Dubuque, Iowa
- Cooper DeJean - 6-2 / 195 / ATH from Ida Grove, Iowa
- Marcus Morgan - 6-3 / 180 / QB from Iowa City, Iowa
- Henry Lutovsky - 6-6 / 320 / OG from Mount Pleasant, Iowa
- Zach Twedt - 6-3 / 205 / RB/LB from Story City, Iowa
- Seth Malcom - 6-3 / 195 / LB from Tabor, Iowa
- Derrick Bollers - 6-3 / 240 / DE from Tiffin, Iowa
- TJ Bollers - 6-3 / 250 / DE from Triffin, Iowa
- Jaden Harrell - 6-2 / 215 / ILB from Urbandale, Iowa
- Max Llewellyn - 6-5 / 230 / DE from Urbandale, Iowa
- Jayden Williams - 6-1 / 195 / RB from West Des Moines, Iowa
- Jeffrey Bowie - 6-5 / 245 / DE from West Branch, Iowa
Brecht, Liddle, Colby, DeJean, Twedt, Harrell, Llewellyn and Bowie are verbally committed to Iowa. Bonifas is committed to Iowa State.
A breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the state’s two Power 5 schools as their college choice:
Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their biography pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.