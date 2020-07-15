HawkeyeMaven
8 Hawkeye Football Commitments Lead SI All-American's Top Iowa Prospects

John Bohnenkamp

Eight players who have verbally committed to Iowa's football program are among the top Sports Illustrated All-American prospects for the state of Iowa.

Sixteen players from the state were named to the 1,000-player watch list.

The list of players from Iowa:

USATSI_13571796_168388468_lowres
Ankeny's Brody Brecht is among the players on the SI All-American watch list. (Lee Navin/Des Moines Register-Imagn Content Services)

Brecht, Liddle, Colby, DeJean, Twedt, Harrell, Llewellyn and Bowie are verbally committed to Iowa. Bonifas is committed to Iowa State.

A breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the state’s two Power 5 schools as their college choice:

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their biography pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

