8 Hawkeye Football Commitments Lead SI All-American's Top Iowa Prospects

Eight players who have verbally committed to Iowa's football program are among the top Sports Illustrated All-American prospects for the state of Iowa.

Sixteen players from the state were named to the 1,000-player watch list.

The list of players from Iowa:

Ankeny's Brody Brecht is among the players on the SI All-American watch list. (Lee Navin/Des Moines Register-Imagn Content Services)

Brecht, Liddle, Colby, DeJean, Twedt, Harrell, Llewellyn and Bowie are verbally committed to Iowa. Bonifas is committed to Iowa State.

A breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the state’s two Power 5 schools as their college choice:

