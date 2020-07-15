SI All-American Football Candidates in Iowa

Sixteen high school football players from the state of Iowa are on the watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team, SI announced today.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the state’s two Power 5 schools as their college choice, head to:

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The Iowa honorees are:

Nine of those players already have decided to play their college ball in state. Brecht, Liddle, Colby, DeJean, Twedt, Harrell, Llewellyn and Bowie are verbally committed to Iowa, while Bonifas is verbally committed to Iowa State.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the SIAA candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.