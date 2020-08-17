Notebook: Louisville Football Fall Camp Week 2

Fall Camp in year two of the Scott Satterfield era for Louisville Football is now officially in the books.

After a brief break, the Cardinals got back to work on Monday, August 10 and continued practice throughout the week. Taking Friday off, the second week of practice culminated with the program's first scrimmage of the offseason on Saturday, August 15.

Media was barred from physically attending camp and the scrimmage, but several coaches & players were made available over the week to give updates on the status of camp, as well as discuss a variety of other topics pertaining to the program.

Louisville Report was there for it all, and below is our notebook of everything that transpired during the first week of camp.

The Cardinals will return to the practice fields on Tuesday at 4:00pm and begin their regular season practice schedule with classes resuming on Monday, August 17. Their second scrimmage of the preseason is scheduled to take place this upcoming Friday.

Day 6

Scott Satterfield Lambasts College Football Leadership

For a while the 2020 college football season was careening towards cancellation, and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield did not pull his punches when discussing the leaders across the sport.

"Some of the leadership in some of these leagues and conferences are lacking in the fact that when we set a plan - this is what we're moving forward with - then let's stick to it. Until we don't need to stick to it anymore," he said.

He also made a note to say that it is unfair for programs such as Louisville who have abided by COVID-19 precautions from the beginning.

"We've done everything everybody's asked us to do. All the medical advice - we stuck with it. We're adamant about it," he said.

Louisville Moving Forward Amidst Uncertainty Around Season

Louisville football continues to move forward in preparation of the 2020 season amidst other conferences canceling its fall schedule. With the Big Ten and the Mid-American Conference (MAC) canceling its fall slate of football, uncertainty has spread to other conferences as well.

“We are all tied to this thing together, so we have constant communication,” head coach Scott Satterfield said. “The latest I have heard (Monday) morning is the ACC is moving forward, no matter what any other conference does.”

Coaches and players in the program have expressed the desire to play this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic. Satterfield said players are following protocols intended to prevent the spread of the virus because they don’t want to jeopardize this season.

“We try to chose to live in a positive mindset and that is we are going to play,” Satterfield said. “That’s why we are doing all the things that we are doing.”

Cards Battling Mental Anguish During Uncertainty

Coaches and student athletes have adopted the precautions as preparation for the 2020 season continues, but the uncertainty surrounding the season has taken a toll on everyone.

“The mental anguish these guys have gone through the last five months is the hardest thing we are dealing with,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said.

Satterfield and the coaching staff are as transparent as possible, sharing everything they know with their players. He said players want something definitive for peace of mind.

“The unknown has been the thing that has played with us mentally,” Satterfield said. “We try to support each other, we try to stay in the moment and control the things that we can control, which is all the protocols we have put into place.”

Day 7

Dwayne Ledford back Scott Satterfield's Message

When Scott Satterfield criticized leadership of conferences that canceled the 2020 college football season, Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford reacted in admiration.

“Coach Satt is a great leader of men,” Ledford said. “He has always been transparent about everything and he gives everybody a voice, he listens.”

Ledford said student athletes have worked hard to follow protocols put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, and he has supported players as frustration builds with uncertainty of the 2020 season.

“When you start tying in the things out there that deal with the emotions of players that’s hard,” Ledford said. “When the kids are letting that affect them and you come in and see that, it’s hard.”

Coaching Staff Earning Trust with Open Communication

When head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff arrived at Louisville, they wanted to establish open communication with their players. Offensive Coordinator Dwayne Ledford says the coaching staff doesn’t withhold information.

“For me with a player, you are going to know where you are on a depth chart with me from day one and what I am looking for,” Ledford said. “I don’t want to wait a month down the road and then let you know.”

Ledford encourages players to concentrate on things they can control, like protocols set in place by the University of Louisville and the work being done to prepare for the season.

“If you are reading negative stuff, you are going to start feeling that way,” Ledford said. “As coaches we are trying to keep the guys focused on the forward, ready season.”

Program Praises Efforts from Head Trainer Matt Summers & Staff

The University of Louisville has experienced a high level of success in regards to containing the spread of COVID-19 within the football complex, and a lot of that stems from the efforts of Director of Sports Medicine and Head Football Athletic Trainer Matt Summers.

"My hat's off to them," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said. "We knew that when we were going to have the opportunity to come back, he and his staff have worked diligently nonstop at putting all these different plans together."

Even with newly discovered risks associated with the virus, the players are still adamant on wanting to play. A high-ranking Big Ten source told The Athletic that the conference is aware of "at least 10 players" that have developed myocarditis, a rare heart condition.

"It's just a risk that you have to take," inside linebacker CJ Avery said Tuesday. "Honestly, I think all the players here feel the safest here in this facility. We have Matt (Summers) and our staff here, they're doing a tremendous job of all the protocols and things like that."

Players Leaning on Each Other During Uncertain Times

With the status of the season under so much uncertainly, inside linebacker CJ Avery admits that at times it has been hard to keep it off his mind.

"It's kind of in between, you kind of think about the season," Avery said Tuesday when asked if it was hard to focus during fall camp. "But also ... we gotta work no matter what. Regardless if we play or not, we've gotta be ready. That's how we're approaching the situation."

They're not going about it alone though. Athletic Director Vince Tyra joined a team Zoom call last week, and was able to give the players faith that their efforts would not be put to waste.

"We feel good about our chances of the season," Avery said. "From what I got from (the meeting with Tyra) was the ACC - they're standing on what they believe in and what they're gonna do. It's up to them to make that decision."

Day 8

Team Remains Positive After ACC's Statement

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) gave confidence to Louisville football players about the 2020 season with its most recent statement. The league said it will continue to make decisions based on medical advice from its Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines.

Quarterback Micale Cunningham said the energy is up in practices because his teammates want to play this fall.

“It has been great seeing the conference come out with there still a lot of things up in the air,” Cunningham said. “As a team, it’s really positive around here when we found out the good news.”

As other league’s cancel and postpone this fall, Louisville has tried to focus on preparation.

“We tell our guys that we can only control what we can control,” quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. “What we can control right now is practicing and getting ourselves better.”

Cunningham has developed into a "True No. 1" QB

But since the start of the preseason and into fall camp, quarterback Micale Cunningham native has made significant strides in his overall game.

"He did a phenomenal job just learning and spending time in the film room asking questions. He really made a decision to become a better passer," quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. "He's done some things on film during camp that it makes you very proud of the progress that he's made."

In fact, the redshirt junior has taken a big enough step forward that Ponce believes he has more of a stranglehold on the starter's role than he did a month ago.

"(Micale) Cunningham has developed himself into a true No. 1, and then you have Puma (Pass) and (Evan) Conley now battling for No. 2," he said. "He's separated himself a little bit from the other guys. He's done extremely well in practice."

Cunningham sees Improvement in Defense & Secondary

Quarterback Micale Cunningham has seen the defense's improvement first hand in practice, and he believe that they looks radically different from fall camp last year.

"They're very different. Those guys are very much better than last year," Cunningham said. "We have a lot of guys with speed and strength up front on that D-line. They're very smart. They pay attention to detail. I really can't to see those guys run around this year."

The redshirt junior from Montgomery, Ala. was especially complimentary of the secondary, and praises both the veterans and newcomers alike.

"Me and coach (Bryan) Brown were actually talking the other day, I have so much confidence in those DBs. It's like night and day with those guys.", he said.

Quarterbacks Progressing in Second Year of Offense

As a positional group, the quarterbacks for Louisville football are in an entirely different place than a year ago.

“It’s always a little bit relaxing and stress relieving for a coach to have several guys in the room that can play at a high level,” quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. “All three guys have done it.”

Micale Cunningham has progressed this offseason with work on his accuracy and understanding of the quarterback position while Jawon Pass and Evan Conley competed for the backup position.

“Considering this is our second year in the offense, the guys know where to go and where to be,” Cunningham said. “Last year I felt like we were learning on the run.”

Day 9

Yasir Abdullah has "really come out of his shell"

At a position that regularly goes up against offensive tackles & tight ends that range from six-foot-four to six-foot-seven & 260 - 340 pounds, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah came in at just six-foot-one and 218 pounds according to the 2019 roster.

So he got to work in the offseason, and it paid off significant dividends. Thanks to a diet that mostly consisted of raw meats such as chicken & steak and an offseason workout plan, he gained nearly twenty pounds and is now up to 235.

"It's gonna be a huge difference," Abdullah said. "I kind of struggled with that. But now I put on a few pounds - I'm like 235 - just trying to shed O-linemen off this year is way easier.

Abdullah has made more than just physical strides though. He is a lot more comfortable and outgoing in his second year under the DC Bryan Brown's scheme. Outside LBs coach Dennison says that Abdullah is a lot less reserved and even went as far to say he has "really come out of his shell"

Rodjay Burns Benefits in Second year at "Card" Position

Senior Rodjay Burns has grown as a leader while transitioning from cornerback to outside linebacker. Co-Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers coach Cort Dennison says Burns is respected in the locker room and has influence as a leader.

“I have really challenged Rodjay to continue to grow as a leader, not only with the outside linebackers but on defense,” Dennison said. “Rodjay is the kind of guy that everybody looks at, he has been a playmaker for multiple years.”

Burns has established himself as a leader for linebackers, and is respected in the locker room.

“Last year I really looked up to Rodjay, I still look up to Rodjay,” linebacker Yasir Abdullah said. “He is like a brother, when I need help on a play he will tell me.”

Leaders Emerging Among Outside Linebackers

On the defensive side of the ball for the Louisville Football program, one of the deepest and most versatile units is their group of outside linebackers. Having all that talent at your disposal certainly puts the Cardinals in a good spot at outside backer, but it would be all for naught if none of them wanted to step forward and be leader for their teammates.

Fortunately, outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison has seen several players under his wing take on leadership roles in his second stint with Louisville.

"Yasir is a more reserved person off the field, and he's really come out of his shell," Dennison said. "(He) encourages some of the younger guys to really get in their playbook. It's obviously not always about what you're doing on the field."

"(Nick)'s a vocal guy. He's got a great attitude all the time," Dennison continued. "He's always the kind of guy that's gonna go out of his way to communicate. He's not afraid to speak up and talk."

Competition Driving Outside Linebackers

Competition doesn’t stop for Louisville football’s outside linebackers. It continues on the field, in the weight and meeting rooms, but the competition is intended to create progress.

“Every day we compete, but at the end of the day they are still my teammates,” junior Yasir Abdullah said. “We help each other on the field.”

The unit directed by outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison has proven experience at the top of its depth chart. Rodjay Burns, who had 83 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss last season, is leader at the “Card” position after starting all 13 games a year ago. Abdullah started in eight games last season and finished with 45 tackles and an interception.

Kameron Wilson, Marvin Dallas, Zay Peterson join the outside linebackers are newcomers, who are adjusting to a new defense.

“When they first got here they didn’t really know the defense, it was like a whole new world for them, but day after day they kept getting better,” Abdullah said. “They keep progressing.”

Day 10

Louisville Conducts First Scrimmage of 2020 Fall Camp

Capping off their second week of fall camp, the Louisville Football program took things up a notch on Saturday.

It was the longest day of practice so far, as the scrimmage lasted nearly three hours. During that time, head coach coach Scott Satterfield was able to squeeze in several in-game scenarios for his team.

"We did a lot of different situations," Satterfield said in a teleconference after the scrimmage had concluded. "Just moving the football, coming off the goal line, going in the red zone, some third down work."

"(There was) a lot of good competition out there today," he said. "I thought early on offensively (we) did some really good stuff, hit some big plays. Later on in the scrimmage, the defense really rose up in the second half of the scrimmage and did some really good things. A lot of good young players making plays out there today."

Newcomers Learn in First Fall Scrimmage

Louisville football’s first scrimmage provided an opportunity for younger players to prove themselves as several veterans were held out of the practice Aug. 15.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said newcomers and lesser-experienced players made plays and learned from mistakes in the scrimmage that included officials.

“We tried to get a lot of these young guys that haven’t had the opportunity to be on the field to try to get them as many reps,” Satterfield said. “Show them as many different things as we can show them, put them in adverse situations and we will coach up off that.”

Satterfield noticed players learning from mistakes and creating plays later on in the scrimmage at Cardinal Stadium.

Defense Steps Up in Second Half of Scrimmage

On Saturday, Louisville got their first glimpse of how the defense will fair, as the program conducted their first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason. While they had a slow start, Satterfield commended them for responding in the latter half.

"Later on in the scrimmage, the defense really rose up in the second half of the scrimmage and did some really good things," Satterfield said in a teleconference after the scrimmage had concluded. "A lot of good young players making plays out there today."

The first scrimmage of the season was mainly for the the younger guys and those further down the depth chart. While many of the younger guys and the defense as a whole didn't have the sharpest start, Satterfield was pleased with their efforts to correct themselves down the stretch.

"They made some mistakes early on, but what was great to see - later on in the scrimmage - correcting those mistakes and making plays," he said.

Competition Continues for Starting Kicker & Punter

The competition at kicker and punt didn’t get cleared up after Louisville football’s first scrimmage of the fall according to head coach Scott Satterfield.

With the departures of starting place kicker Blanton Creque and punter Mason King from last year’s team, Louisville has an open competition at both special teams’ positions.

“We have been rotating (the new) guys, one day they will go with the ones, the next days with the twos, really see how they react,” Satterfield said.

“Today was really good for them because you’re coming from the sideline, walking out there trying to make a kick,” Satterfield said. “Those guys need to kick a lot. We kicked a lot of field goals, extra points, we did a long punt period.”

Louisville Utilizes Depth at RB during Scrimmage

With Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall being held out of Louisville football’s scrimmage Aug. 15, other running backs on the roster shared some carries to validate the Cardinals’ depth.

Maurice Berkley, Aidan Robbins, Jalen Mitchell and Tobias Little handled the reps during the scrimmage.

“They had a really good day,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. “You have four guys behind the two starters that are really good.”

“You put those guys in, they are going to run through some tackles,” Satterfield said. “We feel we are in a great position with the depth we have at running back.”

