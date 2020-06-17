Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 S Derrick Edwards commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Just when you thought the recruiting hot streak on the defensive side of the ball by the Louisville Football program couldn't get any hotter, the coaching staff just cranked it up a notch.

Three-star Class of 2021 safety Derrick Edwards has committed to Louisville, and he is the second commit of the day for the Cardinals. Three-star '21 CB Kani Walker announced his commitment earlier today, after previously stating that him and Edwards were a "package deal".

The Cards had made his Top 10 back in March, and fought off Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Baylor, Pitt, Syracuse, West Virginia and Kentucky to land Edwards' commitment.

A five-foot-eleven & 165-pound prospect out of Miami, Edwards is the No. 106 player in the state of Florida and the No. 72 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

While he's been pigeonholed as a safety by nearly every recruiting service, he took his fair share of reps at the cornerback position for Miami Palmetto HS as well. No matter where he was in the secondary, he stays on the hip of the receiver while in man coverage and has good play recognition while in zone.

Derrick Edwards' Junior Year Highlights:

Edwards is the fourteenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the tenth on the defensive side of the ball. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 CB Kani Walker commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Georgia & former Boston College pledge becomes the thirteenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson emerging as a leader for Louisville defense

Defensive back familiar with Bryan Brown's system heading into its second year

samdraut

Justin Lavey Wants His Louisville Legacy to be his Influence

While he wants to be known as a good player in his time at 3rd & Central, infielder Justin Lavey wants his positive influence to be his lasting legacy on the Louisville Baseball program.

Matthew McGavic

Going Undrafted Twice, Danny Oriente is Using That as Motivation

Danny Oriente had two opportunities to hear his name called on draft night while with Louisville Baseball, and no team was willing to take a shot on him. After signing a free agent contract, the chip on his shoulder couldn't be any bigger.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville moves into summer offseason

Dan McDonnell expects Luke Smith and Adam Elliot to return next season

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Frederick Eaford

The three-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson Doesn't Regret Returning to Campus for Voluntary Workouts

One of the first players to return to campus, Louisville CB Anthony Johnson has no reservations about choosing to come back for voluntary workouts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer

The four-star prospect from Virginia is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson engaging Louisville community with positive ideals

Defensive back leads a player-led protest in downtown Louisville

samdraut

Malea Williams joins Louisville's 2020 recruiting class

Forward from Scott County High School is Louisville's fifth and final player in 2020 recruiting class

samdraut