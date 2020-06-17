Class of 2021 S Derrick Edwards commits to Louisville

Just when you thought the recruiting hot streak on the defensive side of the ball by the Louisville Football program couldn't get any hotter, the coaching staff just cranked it up a notch.

Three-star Class of 2021 safety Derrick Edwards has committed to Louisville, and he is the second commit of the day for the Cardinals. Three-star '21 CB Kani Walker announced his commitment earlier today, after previously stating that him and Edwards were a "package deal".

The Cards had made his Top 10 back in March, and fought off Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Baylor, Pitt, Syracuse, West Virginia and Kentucky to land Edwards' commitment.

A five-foot-eleven & 165-pound prospect out of Miami, Edwards is the No. 106 player in the state of Florida and the No. 72 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

While he's been pigeonholed as a safety by nearly every recruiting service, he took his fair share of reps at the cornerback position for Miami Palmetto HS as well. No matter where he was in the secondary, he stays on the hip of the receiver while in man coverage and has good play recognition while in zone.

Derrick Edwards' Junior Year Highlights:

Edwards is the fourteenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the tenth on the defensive side of the ball. He joins:

